Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Inpex Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded the stock from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. The company traded as high as $27.47 and last traded at $26.88, with a volume of 1152 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.75.

Separately, Nomura upgraded Inpex to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.36.

Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Inpex had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 19.53%.The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter.

INPEX is a Japan-based energy company primarily engaged in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas resources. The company’s activities span upstream exploration and field development, midstream project execution — notably liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities — and related resource management and commercial operations. INPEX’s portfolio includes conventional and unconventional hydrocarbon assets and associated engineering and project-management expertise to bring complex developments into production.

INPEX is known for participation and leadership in large-scale LNG projects, including the Ichthys LNG development off northern Australia, which represents a core midstream and export capability in the company’s business mix.

