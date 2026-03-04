Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Inpex Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded the stock from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. The company traded as high as $27.47 and last traded at $26.88, with a volume of 1152 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.75.
Separately, Nomura upgraded Inpex to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Inpex had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 19.53%.The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter.
INPEX is a Japan-based energy company primarily engaged in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas resources. The company’s activities span upstream exploration and field development, midstream project execution — notably liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities — and related resource management and commercial operations. INPEX’s portfolio includes conventional and unconventional hydrocarbon assets and associated engineering and project-management expertise to bring complex developments into production.
INPEX is known for participation and leadership in large-scale LNG projects, including the Ichthys LNG development off northern Australia, which represents a core midstream and export capability in the company’s business mix.
