Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF $EWU

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,569 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $5,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 24.4% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. 58.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA EWU opened at $46.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.05 and a 200-day moving average of $43.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.71. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12 month low of $32.76 and a 12 month high of $48.92.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.