Viper Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM) Short Interest Update

Viper Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 18,169,294 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the January 29th total of 13,449,119 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,391,808 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company's stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Viper Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Viper Energy by 38.1% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 47,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 13,218 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 264.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 240,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,872,000 after purchasing an additional 174,684 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Viper Energy by 22.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 204,499 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,233,000 after acquiring an additional 37,847 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Viper Energy by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,074 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 5,799 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Viper Energy by 28.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 359,930 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,724,000 after acquiring an additional 79,420 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viper Energy Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of VNOM stock opened at $44.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.69 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.00 and a 200-day moving average of $39.08. Viper Energy has a 12-month low of $34.71 and a 12-month high of $48.00.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

Viper Energy ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.51 million. Viper Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 4.87%.Viper Energy’s revenue was up 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viper Energy will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Viper Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is -573.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Viper Energy from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on Viper Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Viper Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

About Viper Energy

Viper Energy Partners LP is a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns and intends to acquire mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. As a pass-through entity, Viper Energy Partners does not engage in drilling or production operations directly; instead, it generates revenues by holding overriding royalty interests, mineral fee interests and royalty fee interests. These interests entitle the partnership to receive a percentage of the proceeds from hydrocarbons produced and sold by third-party operators.

The partnership’s assets are concentrated in the Permian Basin, with a primary focus on the Delaware Basin region of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico.

