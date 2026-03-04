Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$11.36 and last traded at C$10.93, with a volume of 86666 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OBE. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Obsidian Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.33.

Get Obsidian Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$9.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.52, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$736.93 million, a PE ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 0.11.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$114.80 million for the quarter. Obsidian Energy had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 2.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Obsidian Energy Ltd. will post 1.5996205 earnings per share for the current year.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Obsidian Energy is an intermediate-sized oil and gas producer with a well-balanced portfolio of high-quality assets, primarily in the Peace River, Willesden Green and Viking areas in Alberta. The Company’s business is to explore for, develop and hold interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Obsidian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obsidian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.