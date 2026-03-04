80,000 Shares in Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC Purchased by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 80,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $24,033,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,561,273 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,263,069,000 after buying an additional 239,914 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 10,859,121 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,779,609,000 after acquiring an additional 192,567 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,822,075 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,228,064,000 after acquiring an additional 36,362 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,182,921 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,070,702,000 after acquiring an additional 184,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,289,431 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $841,994,000 after acquiring an additional 201,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NSC. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $320.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $301.00 to $296.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $347.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.47.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE:NSC opened at $317.33 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a one year low of $201.63 and a one year high of $319.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $71.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.07.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.35%.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In related news, Director William Jr. Clyburn purchased 204 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $294.79 per share, with a total value of $60,137.16. Following the transaction, the director owned 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,389.95. The trade was a 101.49% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation is a major U.S. freight railroad company that provides rail transportation and related logistics services. As a Class I carrier, the company operates an extensive network across the eastern United States and offers scheduled freight service for a broad range of industries. Its core operations include long-haul and regional rail freight transportation, intermodal services that move containers and trailers between rail and other modes, and terminal and switching services that support efficient rail shipments for industrial and port customers.

The company transports a variety of commodities, serving sectors such as coal and energy, automotive and automotive parts, chemicals, agriculture, metals and construction materials, and consumer goods.

