Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases 26,106 Shares of DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 230,166 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 26,106 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in DexCom were worth $15,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the second quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom by 4,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 392 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 625 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, February 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up from $71.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut DexCom from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.18.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $73.08 on Wednesday. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.11 and a 12-month high of $89.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.48.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. DexCom had a return on equity of 32.12% and a net margin of 17.94%.The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company’s offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

Featured Stories

