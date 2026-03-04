Contrasting Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) and BrightView (NYSE:BV)

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) and BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Bowman Consulting Group has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrightView has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Bowman Consulting Group alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Bowman Consulting Group and BrightView, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bowman Consulting Group 0 3 4 0 2.57 BrightView 3 2 2 2 2.33

Valuation and Earnings

Bowman Consulting Group presently has a consensus price target of $40.90, indicating a potential upside of 25.58%. BrightView has a consensus price target of $14.68, indicating a potential upside of 8.60%. Given Bowman Consulting Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bowman Consulting Group is more favorable than BrightView.

This table compares Bowman Consulting Group and BrightView”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bowman Consulting Group $426.56 million 1.33 $3.03 million $0.93 35.02 BrightView $2.67 billion 0.48 $56.00 million ($0.02) -676.00

BrightView has higher revenue and earnings than Bowman Consulting Group. BrightView is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bowman Consulting Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bowman Consulting Group and BrightView’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bowman Consulting Group 3.33% 6.30% 3.03% BrightView 1.90% 7.85% 2.98%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.2% of Bowman Consulting Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.4% of BrightView shares are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of Bowman Consulting Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of BrightView shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bowman Consulting Group beats BrightView on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bowman Consulting Group

(Get Free Report)

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals. The company also provides construction management services, including constructability review, value engineering, budgeting and cost estimating, interagency and utility coordination, onsite observation and report evaluation, public communication and outreach, and resident engineer services, as well as bid solicitation, documentation, and preparation services; and environmental consulting services consisting of wetlands and waters of the U.S. delineations, natural resources inventories, wildlife and vegetation surveys, threatened and endangered species surveys, endangered species conservation and management, wetland creation and enhancement design, NEPA documentation, section 404/401 permitting and compliance, NPDES permitting, and phase I environmental site assessment. In addition, it offers landscape architecture, land procurement and right-of-way acquisition, structural engineering, surveying and geospatial engineering, and transportation and water resources engineering services, as well as mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About BrightView

(Get Free Report)

BrightView Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance. Its customers' properties include corporate and commercial properties, homeowners associations, public parks, hotels and resorts, airport authorities, municipalities, hospitals and other healthcare facilities, educational institutions, restaurants and retail, and golf courses. This segment's customer base includes approximately 8,800 office parks and corporate campuses 7,100 residential communities, and 550 educational institutions. The Development Services segment offers landscape architecture and development services for new facilities and redesign projects. Its services include project design and management services, landscape architecture and installation, irrigation installation, tree moving and installation, pool and water features, sports field, and other services. BrightView Holdings, Inc. also operates as official field consultant to various league baseball. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Bowman Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowman Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.