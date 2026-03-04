Contrasting Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) and Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) and Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and Bloomin’ Brands”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory $29.58 million 0.79 -$6.12 million ($0.52) -4.83 Bloomin’ Brands $3.96 billion 0.14 $8.24 million $0.10 63.50

Analyst Recommendations

Bloomin’ Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bloomin’ Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and Bloomin’ Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory 1 0 0 0 1.00 Bloomin’ Brands 1 8 0 0 1.89

Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus target price of $8.44, suggesting a potential upside of 32.87%. Given Bloomin’ Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bloomin’ Brands is more favorable than Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory.

Profitability

This table compares Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and Bloomin’ Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory -13.62% -62.48% -19.16% Bloomin’ Brands 0.21% 26.26% 2.96%

Volatility & Risk

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bloomin’ Brands has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.3% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory shares are held by institutional investors. 42.2% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Bloomin’ Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bloomin’ Brands beats Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

(Get Free Report)

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Durango, Colorado.

About Bloomin’ Brands

(Get Free Report)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China. Its brands include Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, and Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar. The company was founded by Chris Thomas Sullivan, Robert Danker Basham and John Timothy Gannon in March 1988 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

