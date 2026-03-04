Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Major Shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone Sells 1,596,142 Shares

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone sold 1,596,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $15,961,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Tactical Opportunit Blackstone also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 4th, Tactical Opportunit Blackstone sold 1,596,142 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $15,961,420.00.
Blackstone Stock Down 4.0%
Shares of NYSE BX opened at $110.77 on Wednesday. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.09 and a 1 year high of $190.09. The company has a market capitalization of $82.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.60.
Blackstone Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were given a $1.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 153.61%.
Blackstone News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Blackstone this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Potential deal activity: Blackstone is reported to be among suitors exploring a bid for UK aerospace supplier Senior Plc — deal activity could support fee revenues and deployment of dry powder. Blackstone among suitors eyeing bid for UK’s aerospace supplier Senior, Bloomberg News reports
- Positive Sentiment: Contrarian analyst view: A Seeking Alpha piece upgraded Blackstone to “Strong Buy,” arguing recent price weakness is sentiment‑driven and fundamentals (AUM, fee growth, dry powder) remain strong. Blackstone: Don’t Let Sentiment Obscure The Fundamentals (Rating Upgrade)
- Positive Sentiment: Insider activity context: coverage notes insiders (and activist figures elsewhere) buying selectively amid volatility — can be read as a vote of confidence by some investors. Carl Icahn and Other Insiders Are Doubling Down Amid Market Volatilities
- Neutral Sentiment: Management defense: President Jon Gray publicly defended the credit quality of loans in the flagship private‑credit fund, calling some of the market reaction “noise” — this may calm some investors but hasn’t stopped outflows. Blackstone’s Gray: Market ‘noise’ fueled record redemptions from world’s largest private credit fund
- Neutral Sentiment: Liquidity actions: Reports indicate Blackstone has been paying out investors and managing redemptions (higher payouts/requests) — operationally relevant but not an immediate credit impairment signal. Blackstone hikes investor payouts from $82B private credit fund
- Negative Sentiment: Record outflows from flagship private‑credit fund (BCRED): Multiple reports say redemptions surged — gross withdrawal reports around $3.8bn with net outflows ~ $1.7bn for the quarter — raising concerns about private‑credit liquidity and fee/earnings pressure. Blackstone Played Down Private-Credit Risks. Now It’s Been Hit.
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst pressure: JPMorgan cut its BX target to $122 (neutral rating) and Barclays trimmed its target to $126 (equal‑weight), following the redemption headlines — analyst downgrades increase selling pressure. JPMorgan adjusts price target on Blackstone to 122 from 158, maintains neutral rating
- Negative Sentiment: Large shareholder sell‑down: Filing shows Tactical Opportunity Blackstone sold ~1.6M shares (SEC filing), a visible liquidity event that can be interpreted negatively by the market. SEC ownership filing
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on Blackstone from $183.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price target on Blackstone from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $164.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $167.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.86.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the second quarter worth $27,000. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.
Blackstone Company Profile
Blackstone Inc (NYSE: BX) is a global investment firm focused on alternative asset management. Founded in 1985 by Stephen A. Schwarzman and Peter G. Peterson and headquartered in New York City, the firm organizes and manages investment vehicles that acquire and operate businesses, real estate and credit investments, as well as provide hedge fund solutions and other alternative strategies for institutional and individual investors.
Blackstone’s business is organized around several principal investment platforms.
