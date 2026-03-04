Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Major Shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone Sells 1,596,142 Shares

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone sold 1,596,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $15,961,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Thursday, December 4th, Tactical Opportunit Blackstone sold 1,596,142 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $15,961,420.00.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $110.77 on Wednesday. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.09 and a 1 year high of $190.09. The company has a market capitalization of $82.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.60.

Blackstone last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.69 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 20.89%.The firm's revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were given a $1.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 153.61%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on Blackstone from $183.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price target on Blackstone from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $164.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $167.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.86.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the second quarter worth $27,000. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc (NYSE: BX) is a global investment firm focused on alternative asset management. Founded in 1985 by Stephen A. Schwarzman and Peter G. Peterson and headquartered in New York City, the firm organizes and manages investment vehicles that acquire and operate businesses, real estate and credit investments, as well as provide hedge fund solutions and other alternative strategies for institutional and individual investors.

