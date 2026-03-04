Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR) CFO Michael Hodges Sells 16,769 Shares

Gulfport Energy Corporation (NYSE:GPOR – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Hodges sold 16,769 shares of Gulfport Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $3,533,228.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,892,261.10. This trade represents a 47.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gulfport Energy Price Performance

Shares of GPOR opened at $211.23 on Wednesday. Gulfport Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $153.27 and a fifty-two week high of $225.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.61 by ($0.01). Gulfport Energy had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $398.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.24 million.

Institutional Trading of Gulfport Energy

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPOR. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Gulfport Energy by 1,281.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 426,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,104,000 after buying an additional 395,197 shares during the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $44,665,000. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $41,598,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 527,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,692,000 after acquiring an additional 176,386 shares during the period. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 274,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,702,000 after purchasing an additional 164,178 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GPOR. Wall Street Zen downgraded Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Gulfport Energy from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research report on Monday. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Gulfport Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Gulfport Energy from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.20.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The company focuses on the development of onshore natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and crude oil properties in the United States. Gulfport utilizes horizontal drilling and multi-stage hydraulic fracturing techniques to maximize production and enhance recovery from its resource plays.

The company’s primary operations are concentrated in two major U.S. resource basins.

