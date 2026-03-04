GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF (NASDAQ:TSYY) Short Interest Up 29.6% in February

GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF (NASDAQ:TSYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 814,564 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the January 29th total of 628,399 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,046,125 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,046,125 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF Stock Down 2.5%
GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF stock opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $18.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.53.
GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a $0.1133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This is a positive change from GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF
The GraniteShares YieldBOOST TSLA ETF (TSYY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund is actively managed seeking current income and the daily 2x leverage of the price performance of Tesla Inc (TSLA). The fund sells put options to generate income and holds other ETFs that pursue the leveraged exposure to TSLA. TSYY was launched on Dec 18, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF
- New Copper-Rich “Kraken” Zone Discovered
- America’s 1776 happening again
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- Silver’s squeeze is tightening – opportunity forming
- Trump’s NEW Executive Order – BIG Changes Coming to Retirement Accounts
Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.