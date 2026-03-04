GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF (NASDAQ:TSYY) Short Interest Up 29.6% in February

GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF (NASDAQ:TSYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 814,564 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the January 29th total of 628,399 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,046,125 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,046,125 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF Stock Down 2.5%

GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF stock opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $18.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.53.

GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a $0.1133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This is a positive change from GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSYY. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF during the third quarter worth $98,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $100,000.

The GraniteShares YieldBOOST TSLA ETF (TSYY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund is actively managed seeking current income and the daily 2x leverage of the price performance of Tesla Inc (TSLA). The fund sells put options to generate income and holds other ETFs that pursue the leveraged exposure to TSLA. TSYY was launched on Dec 18, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.

