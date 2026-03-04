Analysts Set Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Target Price at $4.52

Shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.5167.

Several analysts have issued reports on DNUT shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Krispy Kreme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DNUT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme Stock Up 0.9%

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme during the second quarter worth $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Krispy Kreme by 1,229.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7,832 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DNUT opened at $3.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $604.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Krispy Kreme has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $6.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average of $3.68.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $392.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.72 million. Krispy Kreme had a negative return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 33.87%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Krispy Kreme will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, Inc (NASDAQ: DNUT) is a global retailer and wholesaler renowned for its signature Original Glazed doughnut and a variety of other sweet treats. The company operates through a combination of company-owned stores, franchise outlets and strategic partnerships with supermarkets, convenience stores and other foodservice channels. In addition to its doughnut portfolio, Krispy Kreme offers freshly brewed coffee, assorted beverages and proprietary seasonal items designed to drive traffic and foster brand loyalty.

Founded in 1937 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, by Vernon Rudolph, Krispy Kreme has grown from a single local shop to a multinational brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.