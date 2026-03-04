Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 294,769 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the January 29th total of 402,989 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 654,522 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 654,522 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VWOB opened at $67.45 on Wednesday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $60.90 and a 1 year high of $68.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.35.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.3196 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd.
About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF
The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
