Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 294,769 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the January 29th total of 402,989 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company's shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 654,522 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VWOB opened at $67.45 on Wednesday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $60.90 and a 1 year high of $68.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.35.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.3196 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 215,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,398,000 after acquiring an additional 11,637 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 346,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,172,000 after purchasing an additional 30,570 shares during the period. RAM Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 24.4% in the second quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Seeds Investor LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 27,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $258,000.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

