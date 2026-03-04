Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$29.99 and last traded at C$29.16, with a volume of 148431 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$29.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OLA shares. ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised Orla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$25.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Orla Mining from C$28.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Orla Mining from C$21.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Monday, January 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Orla Mining from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$26.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.55.

The stock has a market cap of C$9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.44 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$22.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Orla Mining had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 6.91%.The company had revenue of C$382.88 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.3352878 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Orla Mining news, insider Paul Mann sold 15,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.40, for a total value of C$291,897.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 205,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,783,904.80. The trade was a 7.16% decrease in their position. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Orla Mining Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company holds two gold projects; the Camino Rojo gold and silver project in Zacatecas State, Mexico, and the Cerro Quema gold project in Panama. It conducts business activities in the geographic areas of Mexico, Panama, the United States, and Canada.

