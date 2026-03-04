Picton Mahoney Asset Management Decreases Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Picton Mahoney Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,011 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $18,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,569,260,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth approximately $388,436,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,335,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,115,025,000 after acquiring an additional 670,302 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 41.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,941,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $868,212,000 after purchasing an additional 567,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 27.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,089,293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $591,933,000 after purchasing an additional 231,980 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $644.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $620.00 price target (up from $610.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.86.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $497.42 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $526.56 and its 200 day moving average is $512.18. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $425.00 and a fifty-two week high of $603.88. The company has a market capitalization of $176.65 billion, a PE ratio of 63.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.66.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 28.38%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary S. Guthart sold 24,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.10, for a total transaction of $12,987,450.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,958,189.40. The trade was a 86.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.36, for a total transaction of $2,463,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,455.52. This represents a 83.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,603 shares of company stock valued at $17,875,660. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon’s hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive’s business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

