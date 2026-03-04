Crane NXT, Co. $CXT Shares Bought by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,137 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.53% of Crane NXT worth $20,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in Crane NXT in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crane NXT by 141.6% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane NXT in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 77.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on CXT shares. Northland Securities set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Crane NXT in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $73.00 price target on shares of Crane NXT in a report on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Crane NXT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Crane NXT in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $58.00 target price on Crane NXT in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crane NXT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.60.

Crane NXT Price Performance

Shares of CXT stock opened at $48.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.18. Crane NXT, Co. has a 1-year low of $41.54 and a 1-year high of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $476.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.53 million. Crane NXT had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane NXT Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Crane NXT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.69%.

Crane NXT Profile

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions. The Crane Currency segment provides advanced security solutions based on proprietary technology for securing physical products, including banknotes, consumer goods, and industrial products.

