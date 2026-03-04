Financial Contrast: US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) versus Allied Gold (NYSE:AAUC)

US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) and Allied Gold (NYSE:AAUC – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.6% of US Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of US Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for US Gold and Allied Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score US Gold 1 1 2 0 2.25 Allied Gold 1 2 0 1 2.25

Profitability

US Gold currently has a consensus target price of $26.75, suggesting a potential upside of 41.99%. Given US Gold’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe US Gold is more favorable than Allied Gold.

This table compares US Gold and Allied Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets US Gold N/A -73.41% -55.36% Allied Gold -3.58% 24.45% 7.06%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares US Gold and Allied Gold”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio US Gold N/A N/A -$20.56 million ($1.64) -11.49 Allied Gold $730.38 million 5.39 -$115.63 million ($0.36) -87.28

US Gold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Allied Gold. Allied Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than US Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

US Gold beats Allied Gold on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About US Gold

U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 601 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 77 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho. It also has earn-in agreement to acquire a 50% ownership interest in the Maggie Creek project located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Dataram Corporation and changed its name to U.S. Gold Corp. in June 2017. U.S. Gold Corp. is based in Elko, Nevada.

About Allied Gold

Allied Gold Corporation is a gold producer. It operates a portfolio of producing assets and development projects located principally in Cote d’Ivoire, Mali and Ethiopia. Allied Gold Corporation is based in Canada.

