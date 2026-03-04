Buenaventura Mining (NYSE:BVN) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Buenaventura Mining (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Sunday morning.

BVN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Buenaventura Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Buenaventura Mining in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Buenaventura Mining from $27.50 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Buenaventura Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Buenaventura Mining Trading Down 9.6%

Buenaventura Mining stock opened at $38.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.46. Buenaventura Mining has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $44.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Buenaventura Mining (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The mining company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $623.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.60 million. Buenaventura Mining had a net margin of 45.17% and a return on equity of 21.09%. Equities research analysts predict that Buenaventura Mining will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Buenaventura Mining by 3,096,894.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,884,290 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $163,760,000 after acquiring an additional 5,884,100 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Buenaventura Mining by 738.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,979,757 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $82,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624,485 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Buenaventura Mining by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,196,976 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $175,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,475 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Buenaventura Mining by 244.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,742,829 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Buenaventura Mining by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,473,909 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $374,979,000 after buying an additional 1,085,443 shares during the period.

About Buenaventura Mining

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. (NYSE: BVN) is one of Peru’s leading precious metals producers, primarily engaged in the exploration, development and operation of gold, silver and base metal mines. Headquartered in Lima, the company’s core activities cover the entire mining cycle from concession acquisition and project evaluation to extraction, milling and metal refining. Buenaventura also holds interests in smelting, refining and trading services, enabling it to market its products both domestically and internationally.

The company’s principal assets include several operating mines in Peru such as Uchucchacua (silver-lead-zinc), Orcopampa (gold-silver) and the Tambomayo gold mine.

