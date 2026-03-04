Mcdonald Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Mcdonald Partners LLC lessened its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,355 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth $2,836,310,000. Soundwatch Capital LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 174,339.6% in the 2nd quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 2,974,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $617,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972,491 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,447,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,816,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,360 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 94.9% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,517,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $522,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,524 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,325,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,995,139,000 after buying an additional 1,084,364 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $202.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $183.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.95 and a twelve month high of $231.32.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.02). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 28.28%.The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.480 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 104.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Raymond James Financial set a $240.00 price target on Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.77.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TXN

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Mark Gary sold 12,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $2,973,122.10. Following the sale, the vice president owned 45,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,480,364.70. This represents a 22.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $696,647.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 11,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,585,838.60. This represents a 21.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,284 shares of company stock worth $25,531,935. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI’s business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI’s product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

