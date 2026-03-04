RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Has $11.81 Million Stock Position in GE Aerospace $GE

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC cut its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,772 shares during the period. GE Aerospace comprises about 2.6% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $11,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,989,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,677,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,069 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,268,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,394,375,000 after purchasing an additional 613,866 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in GE Aerospace by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,113,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,181,956,000 after purchasing an additional 724,559 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth $3,408,828,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,430,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,177,000 after buying an additional 1,494,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $374.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $374.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on GE Aerospace from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price (up from $378.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GE Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.12.

Shares of GE stock opened at $334.16 on Wednesday. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $159.36 and a fifty-two week high of $348.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.82.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. GE Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from GE Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.69%.

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 30,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.47, for a total value of $9,305,348.61. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 150,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,103,507.98. This represents a 16.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Amy L. Gowder sold 4,000 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.73, for a total value of $1,222,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,055,245.55. This trade represents a 19.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,398 shares of company stock valued at $11,455,491. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

