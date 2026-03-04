Willow Lane Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:WLAC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Willow Lane Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:WLAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 58,935 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the January 29th total of 48,209 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 311,748 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 311,748 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Willow Lane Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Willow Lane Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Institutional Trading of Willow Lane Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares

Willow Lane Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares Trading Up 0.3%

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Group Inc. acquired a new position in Willow Lane Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares during the third quarter worth $85,000. Clear Street LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willow Lane Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willow Lane Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Willow Lane Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Willow Lane Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000.

Shares of Willow Lane Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares stock opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.77. Willow Lane Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $15.19.

Willow Lane Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:WLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter.

About Willow Lane Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares

Willow Lane Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company incorporated in Delaware and listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker WLAC. As a blank check vehicle, the company does not conduct operations of its own but instead seeks to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses.

The company was sponsored by Willow Lane Capital Partners, an investment firm with a focus on private equity and corporate development.

Featured Articles

