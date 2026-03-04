PPHC’s (NASDAQ:PPHC) Quiet Period Will End on March 9th

PPHC’s (NASDAQ:PPHC – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, March 9th. PPHC had issued 4,150,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 28th. The total size of the offering was $50,837,500 based on an initial share price of $12.25. During PPHC’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on PPHC. Wall Street Zen upgraded PPHC to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research upgraded PPHC to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of PPHC in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on PPHC in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PPHC opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. PPHC has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $13.00.

Our mission is to become the preeminent provider of global strategic communications by uniting a diverse group of leading government relations, corporate communications and public affairs specialists around the world for the collective success of our clients, employees, and shareholders. Founded by veteran advisors with decades of experience in Washington, DC’s public policy and government relations landscape, we have grown and diversified our global communications advisory business through targeted acquisitions and organic growth.

