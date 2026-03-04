Analysts Set AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Price Target at $115.40

Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.40.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AAR in a research note on Monday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of AAR to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of AAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $107.00 price objective on AAR in a report on Friday, January 9th.

Get AAR alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AAR

AAR Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE AIR opened at $116.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.84. AAR has a 1 year low of $46.51 and a 1 year high of $121.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88 and a beta of 1.19.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.16. AAR had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 3.17%.The firm had revenue of $795.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. AAR’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AAR will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AAR

In other AAR news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 10,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.44, for a total value of $1,084,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 237,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,707,220.16. The trade was a 4.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sarah Louise Flanagan sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.56, for a total transaction of $1,167,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 32,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,978.88. The trade was a 24.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 128,984 shares of company stock valued at $12,517,090 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIR. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AAR by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AAR by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in AAR by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in AAR by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AAR

(Get Free Report)

AAR Corp. (NYSE: AIR) is a global provider of aviation products and services to commercial, government and defense customers. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) solutions, component repair and overhaul, and engineering services designed to support a wide variety of fixed-wing and rotary aircraft. Leveraging FAA and EASA certifications, AAR delivers turnkey maintenance programs and ad hoc repair services that enhance aircraft availability and reliability.

In its Aviation Supply Chain Services segment, AAR sources, stores and distributes parts for both commercial airlines and military operators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.