Doximity, Inc. (NYSE:DOCS) Receives $44.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NYSE:DOCS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Doximity to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Doximity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Doximity to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Doximity in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Doximity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th.

Get Doximity alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DOCS

Doximity Stock Up 5.1%

About Doximity

Shares of DOCS stock opened at $27.01 on Friday. Doximity has a fifty-two week low of $23.53 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.44.

(Get Free Report)

Doximity, trading as DOCS, operates a digital professional network and communications platform designed primarily for clinicians. Headquartered in San Francisco, the company connects physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants and other healthcare professionals, providing tools that streamline clinical communication, telehealth delivery and access to specialty-specific medical information. Its platform is positioned as a professional hub where clinicians manage their workflows, stay current with medical news and collaborate securely with peers.

The company’s offerings include secure messaging and video telehealth capabilities that enable clinicians to consult with patients and colleagues while protecting patient information.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.