Wall Street Zen Upgrades Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) to Buy

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore set a $665.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Friday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $688.00 price objective on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $631.00.

CASY opened at $678.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $625.80 and a 200-day moving average of $571.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Casey’s General Stores has a 12-month low of $372.08 and a 12-month high of $690.00.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $5.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 3.58%.Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Moats Maria Castanon acquired 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $554.66 per share, with a total value of $166,398.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,391.98. The trade was a 59.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter worth $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc (NASDAQ: CASY) is a U.S.-based convenience store chain that operates retail fuel stations and food-focused convenience outlets. Founded in 1959 in Boone, Iowa, the company has grown from a single neighborhood store into a regional operator known for combining traditional convenience retailing—fuel, packaged goods and tobacco—with a larger emphasis on fresh and prepared foods.

The company’s stores typically offer gasoline and diesel alongside a range of grocery essentials, grab-and-go items and made-to-order foodservice.

