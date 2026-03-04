Analysts Offer Predictions for Honest Q3 Earnings

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Securities issued their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Honest in a report released on Thursday, February 26th. Northland Securities analyst O. Rickert forecasts that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Honest’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Honest’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.23). Honest had a positive return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 4.22%.The firm had revenue of $88.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.57 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Honest in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Honest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Honest in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Honest in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Honest from $4.25 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honest presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HNST opened at $2.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day moving average is $3.06. The stock has a market cap of $319.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 2.27. Honest has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $5.55.

Honest declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honest by 10.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,068,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,532,000 after acquiring an additional 196,218 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its position in Honest by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 6,928,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,495,000 after purchasing an additional 710,651 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Honest in the 3rd quarter worth $286,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honest in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honest by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

The Honest Company, Inc (NASDAQ: HNST) is an American consumer goods firm specializing in eco-friendly and responsibly formulated products for babies, personal care, beauty and home cleaning. The company emphasizes transparency in ingredient sourcing and product safety, positioning itself in the premium segment of mass-market retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

Honest was founded in 2011 by actress Jessica Alba and environmental health advocate Christopher Gavigan with a mission to offer parents household and baby care items free from harsh chemicals and synthetic fragrances.

