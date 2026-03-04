ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 130,433 shares, a growth of 41.0% from the January 29th total of 92,474 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,719,968 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 5,719,968 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ProShares Short Dow30 Price Performance

DOG stock opened at $23.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.86. ProShares Short Dow30 has a 1-year low of $22.43 and a 1-year high of $30.81.

Get ProShares Short Dow30 alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Short Dow30

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOG. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in ProShares Short Dow30 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 during the 4th quarter valued at $826,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 by 331.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 197,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 152,072 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ProShares Short Dow30 by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 125,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 43,588 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares Short Dow30

ProShares Short Dow30 (the Fund), formerly Short Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The DJIA includes 30 large-cap, blue-chip United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies. Components are selected through a discretionary process with no pre-determined criteria except that components should be established United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.