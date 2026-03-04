Northland Securities Comments on TeraWulf Q2 Earnings

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Securities issued their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for TeraWulf in a report released on Friday, February 27th. Northland Securities analyst M. Grondahl forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TeraWulf’s current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for TeraWulf’s Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WULF. Morgan Stanley started coverage on TeraWulf in a research note on Monday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded TeraWulf from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. B. Riley Financial boosted their price target on TeraWulf from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.69.

WULF opened at $14.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. TeraWulf has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $18.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.04.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WULF. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in TeraWulf in the third quarter worth $29,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TeraWulf by 1,191.0% in the 4th quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of TeraWulf by 366.2% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TeraWulf, Inc (NASDAQ: WULF) is a digital asset infrastructure company focused on the development and operation of zero-carbon bitcoin mining facilities. The company integrates sustainable power generation with high-density data center technologies to deliver environmentally responsible digital asset mining services. Its core business revolves around designing, building and operating large-scale mining projects powered exclusively by renewable or emissions-free energy sources.

One of TeraWulf’s flagship projects is “Project Nautilus,” located in Tompkins County, New York, which harnesses hydroelectric power sourced from the New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG) grid.

