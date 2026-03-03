CryoPort, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

CryoPort, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.8333.

Several analysts have weighed in on CYRX shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CryoPort in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CryoPort from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on CryoPort from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th.

In related news, Director Ramkumar Mandalam sold 11,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $115,584.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 80,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,772.42. This trade represents a 12.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in CryoPort by 37.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,498,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,208,000 after acquiring an additional 408,263 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of CryoPort by 663.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 127,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 110,602 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CryoPort during the 2nd quarter worth about $292,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CryoPort by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 260,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 48,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thematics Asset Management lifted its stake in CryoPort by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 1,914,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,285,000 after buying an additional 216,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

CryoPort stock opened at $8.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 15.01 and a current ratio of 15.77. The stock has a market cap of $411.07 million, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.41. CryoPort has a one year low of $4.58 and a one year high of $11.45.

CryoPort, Inc (NASDAQ: CYRX) is a global provider of temperature-controlled logistics solutions for the life sciences industry. The company specializes in cryogenic shipping for critical biological materials, supporting the development, clinical testing and commercialization of cell and gene therapies, biologics, vaccines and reproductive medicine. By offering end-to-end supply chain management, CryoPort helps ensure the integrity and viability of temperature-sensitive products from point of origin to destination.

CryoPort’s product portfolio includes proprietary cryogenic dry shippers, advanced active and passive thermal packaging, and real-time data monitoring platforms.

