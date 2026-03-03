Vanguard Group Inc. Has $179.21 Million Stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. $ARR

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Free Report) by 35.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,995,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,147,068 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of ARMOUR Residential REIT worth $179,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 1.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 139.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 20.1% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $17.86 on Tuesday. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.18 and a 12 month high of $19.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.69.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Announces Dividend

ARMOUR Residential REIT ( NYSE:ARR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 40.31%.The business had revenue of $236.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.34 million. Analysts predict that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 16.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ARMOUR Residential REIT news, Director Robert C. Hain sold 6,833 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $123,403.98. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,240.60. The trade was a 87.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARR. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Compass Point began coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Monday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. JonesTrading cut their target price on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) is a mortgage real estate investment trust that was formed in 2008 to acquire and manage a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). The company’s investments are primarily agency-sponsored and agency-guaranteed RMBS issued by U.S. government-sponsored enterprises, along with credit risk transfer securities and select non-agency residential and multifamily RMBS. By focusing on high-quality mortgage assets, ARMOUR Residential REIT seeks to generate stable income and preserve capital through diversified exposure to the U.S.

