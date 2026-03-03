Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO) Short Interest Update

Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 35,819 shares, an increase of 53.2% from the January 29th total of 23,380 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,641 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 78,641 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FDMO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,258,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,682,000 after acquiring an additional 68,770 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 229,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 195,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,377,000 after buying an additional 19,229 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 132,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,001,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,967,000 after acquiring an additional 49,790 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FDMO opened at $84.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.48. The company has a market capitalization of $631.28 million, a P/E ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.01. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $55.41 and a 1-year high of $88.11.

The Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (FDMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index large-cap US stocks selected for positive momentum signals. FDMO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

