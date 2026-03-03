Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Insperity, Inc. $NSP

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,777,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,641 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.03% of Insperity worth $185,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSP. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Insperity during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Insperity by 32.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Insperity during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Insperity in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Insperity alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. UBS Group set a $56.00 target price on Insperity in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Insperity from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $62.00 price target on shares of Insperity in a report on Monday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $47.50.

Insperity Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of Insperity stock opened at $21.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $797.23 million, a PE ratio of -105.65 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02. Insperity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $95.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.92.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.13). Insperity had a negative return on equity of 12.09% and a negative net margin of 0.10%.The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Insperity has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.030-1.500 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.690-2.720 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insperity Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,200.00%.

Insperity Profile

(Free Report)

Insperity, Inc is a leading provider of human resources and business performance solutions designed to help small and midsize businesses operate more efficiently. Headquartered in Kingwood, Texas, the company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services that span workforce management, payroll administration, employee benefits, risk management, and talent development. By leveraging its proprietary technology platform and team of HR experts, Insperity enables clients to focus on core business objectives while outsourcing complex administrative functions.

The company’s flagship offering is its Professional Employer Organization (PEO) service, which allows clients to outsource critical HR tasks such as payroll processing, workers’ compensation administration, and compliance with employment regulations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.