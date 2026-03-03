SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL Stock Position Lowered by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,484 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF worth $36,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 77.8% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 675.0% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 46.7% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 2,239.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIL opened at $91.39 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $91.26 and a one year high of $91.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.48 and a 200-day moving average of $91.56.

About SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.