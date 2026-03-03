Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $8,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 7.4% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 6.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MPWR. Citigroup increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,375.00 to $1,396.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,218.42.

In other news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 22,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,171.16, for a total transaction of $26,790,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 235,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,314,121.12. The trade was a 8.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Victor K. Lee sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,212.16, for a total transaction of $484,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 27,756 shares in the company, valued at $33,644,712.96. This trade represents a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,550 shares of company stock worth $114,256,090. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $1,142.58 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $438.86 and a 52-week high of $1,256.22. The company has a market capitalization of $54.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,077.50 and a 200 day moving average of $980.63.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $751.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.69 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR) is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS’s product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

