Contrasting Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT) and AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD)

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) and AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Crane NXT and AMTD Digital”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crane NXT $1.66 billion 1.69 $145.10 million $2.51 19.39 AMTD Digital $23.45 million 15.55 $54.71 million N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Crane NXT has higher revenue and earnings than AMTD Digital.

77.5% of Crane NXT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.8% of AMTD Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Crane NXT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Crane NXT has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMTD Digital has a beta of 2.2, meaning that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Crane NXT and AMTD Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crane NXT 8.76% 19.84% 8.27% AMTD Digital N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Crane NXT and AMTD Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crane NXT 0 3 3 1 2.71 AMTD Digital 0 0 0 0 0.00

Crane NXT currently has a consensus price target of $71.60, indicating a potential upside of 47.11%. Given Crane NXT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Crane NXT is more favorable than AMTD Digital.

Summary

Crane NXT beats AMTD Digital on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crane NXT

Crane NXT, Co. operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions. The Crane Currency segment provides advanced security solutions based on proprietary technology for securing physical products, including banknotes, consumer goods, and industrial products. Crane NXT, Co. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About AMTD Digital

AMTD Digital Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. The company operates through Digital Solutions ServicesFinancial Services, Digital Solutions ServicesNon Financial Services, Digital Media, Content, and Marketing Services, and Digital Investments segments. It offers deposit, personal loan, credit card, fund transfer, cross border remittance, insurance, and other payment services. In addition, the company operates SpiderNet ecosystem, a platform to enhance their investor communication, investor relations, and corporate communication to enhance their valuation. Further, it offers movies, podcasts, webinars, and videos through online media platforms. Additionally, the company invests in hotel related activities. AMTD Digital Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Paris, France. AMTD Digital Inc. operates as a subsidiary of AMTD IDEA Group.

