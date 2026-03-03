Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 103,799 Shares of Tutor Perini Corporation $TPC

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,922,986 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,799 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 5.54% of Tutor Perini worth $191,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TPC. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 30.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 42.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 183,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 54,204 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 383,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,890,000 after purchasing an additional 238,933 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Tutor Perini by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 580,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,463,000 after purchasing an additional 69,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Tutor Perini in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Tutor Perini Price Performance

Shares of TPC opened at $73.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.01 and a 200-day moving average of $68.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.29 and a beta of 2.23. Tutor Perini Corporation has a 1 year low of $18.33 and a 1 year high of $89.51.

Tutor Perini Dividend Announcement

Tutor Perini ( NYSE:TPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.15. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.49) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Tutor Perini has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.300 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Tutor Perini’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tutor Perini in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Tutor Perini from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Tutor Perini from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tutor Perini in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TPC

Tutor Perini Profile

(Free Report)

Tutor Perini Corporation is a leading U.S. construction company that provides diversified general contracting, construction management and design-build services to private clients and public agencies. The company operates through three principal market segments—Civil, Building and Specialty Contractors—serving a broad range of infrastructure and vertical construction needs.

In its Civil segment, Tutor Perini delivers heavy civil infrastructure projects including highways and bridges, water management, dams, tunnels and rail systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.