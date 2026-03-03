Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 511,968 Shares of Kohl’s Corporation $KSS

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,908,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511,968 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Kohl’s worth $183,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KSS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,690,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,777,000 after buying an additional 220,427 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,615,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,182,000 after buying an additional 785,936 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 11.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,380,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,185,000 after buying an additional 244,761 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 3,123.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,011,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,783 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Kohl’s by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 838,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after purchasing an additional 22,339 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

Shares of KSS opened at $15.48 on Tuesday. Kohl’s Corporation has a one year low of $6.04 and a one year high of $25.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.03 and a 200 day moving average of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.42.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

KSS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Kohl’s from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $15.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Jill Timm sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $568,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 335,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,634,012.75. The trade was a 6.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl’s Corporation, founded in 1962 by Maxwell Kohl and headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, is a leading American department store retailer. The company operates approximately 1,100 stores across 49 states, offering a combination of value-oriented pricing, private-label brands and national labels. Since its initial public offering in 1992, Kohl’s has focused on broadening its product assortment and enhancing the in-store and online shopping experience.

The retailer’s merchandise portfolio spans apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty products for women, men and children, as well as home goods, kitchenware and seasonal décor.

