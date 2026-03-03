Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Receives $14.70 Average PT from Brokerages

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.70.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SLDB shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 9th. Barclays set a $9.00 price target on shares of Solid Biosciences and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Solid Biosciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th.

NASDAQ SLDB opened at $6.20 on Thursday. Solid Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $7.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.65.

In other news, COO David T. Howton sold 37,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total transaction of $243,245.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 116,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,889.32. The trade was a 24.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin Tan sold 26,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total value of $172,830.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 108,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $701,856.96. This trade represents a 19.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 620,596 shares of company stock worth $3,933,687. Corporate insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 208.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Solid Biosciences by 205.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 142.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 233.8% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 10,585 shares during the period. 81.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solid Biosciences Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the development of therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), a rare genetic disorder characterized by progressive muscle degeneration. The company’s primary approach centers on gene replacement and gene editing technologies designed to restore functional dystrophin protein in patients lacking this critical muscle‐stabilizing protein.

Solid’s lead investigational therapy, SGT‐001, is a micro‐dystrophin gene therapy candidate engineered to deliver a shortened but functional form of the dystrophin gene using an adeno‐associated virus (AAV) vector.

