American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.8889.

AWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Bank of America upgraded American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $117.00 to $139.00 in a report on Monday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group set a $149.00 target price on American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday, December 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in American Water Works by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 350,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,782,000 after purchasing an additional 44,336 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 5.6% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 85,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,967,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 31.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 136,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,000,000 after buying an additional 32,834 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 257,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,829,000 after acquiring an additional 120,890 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 116,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,242,000 after acquiring an additional 7,831 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AWK opened at $135.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. American Water Works has a fifty-two week low of $121.28 and a fifty-two week high of $155.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.13 and a 200-day moving average of $134.05. The stock has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.77.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 21.61%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. American Water Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Water Works will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.8275 dividend. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.17%.

American Water Works Company, Inc (NYSE: AWK) is a publicly traded utility company that provides water and wastewater services in the United States. Its core business is the operation, management and maintenance of regulated water and wastewater systems that deliver potable water, collect and treat wastewater, and provide related customer services to residential, commercial and industrial customers as well as municipalities. The company’s operations include water treatment and distribution, wastewater collection and treatment, meter reading and billing, emergency repairs, and long-term infrastructure planning and capital project execution.

In addition to its regulated utility operations, American Water offers complementary nonregulated services and solutions that support system reliability and customer needs.

