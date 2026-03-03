American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.8889.
AWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Bank of America upgraded American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $117.00 to $139.00 in a report on Monday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group set a $149.00 target price on American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday, December 29th.
Institutional Trading of American Water Works
American Water Works Stock Performance
NYSE AWK opened at $135.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. American Water Works has a fifty-two week low of $121.28 and a fifty-two week high of $155.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.13 and a 200-day moving average of $134.05. The stock has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.77.
American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 21.61%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. American Water Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Water Works will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
American Water Works Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.8275 dividend. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.17%.
About American Water Works
American Water Works Company, Inc (NYSE: AWK) is a publicly traded utility company that provides water and wastewater services in the United States. Its core business is the operation, management and maintenance of regulated water and wastewater systems that deliver potable water, collect and treat wastewater, and provide related customer services to residential, commercial and industrial customers as well as municipalities. The company’s operations include water treatment and distribution, wastewater collection and treatment, meter reading and billing, emergency repairs, and long-term infrastructure planning and capital project execution.
In addition to its regulated utility operations, American Water offers complementary nonregulated services and solutions that support system reliability and customer needs.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than American Water Works
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- I’m 70 With $1.5M: Would Converting $120K a Year to a Roth Be Smart or a Costly Mistake? (Ask An Advisor)
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.