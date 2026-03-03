Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT Shares Sold by Glynn Capital Management LLC

Glynn Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 33.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,571 shares during the period. Vertiv makes up about 6.7% of Glynn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Glynn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $21,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 313.7% in the 3rd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 7,708 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA grew its position in Vertiv by 35.5% in the third quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 272,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,126,000 after acquiring an additional 71,361 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Vertiv by 272.7% during the third quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 5.5% during the third quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 143,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,588,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 6,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Trending Headlines about Vertiv

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Positive Sentiment: Inclusion in AI‑infrastructure ETF coverage highlights Vertiv as a core data‑center/AI play, which can attract thematic ETF and institutional flows. Read More.

Inclusion in AI‑infrastructure ETF coverage highlights Vertiv as a core data‑center/AI play, which can attract thematic ETF and institutional flows. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Bullish analyst/commentary (Zacks) argues Vertiv has above‑average growth metrics and is positioned to benefit from AI/data‑center spending, supporting expectations for continued revenue and margin expansion. Read More.

Bullish analyst/commentary (Zacks) argues Vertiv has above‑average growth metrics and is positioned to benefit from AI/data‑center spending, supporting expectations for continued revenue and margin expansion. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Zacks also lists Vertiv among profitable AI‑related stocks, reinforcing the narrative that VRT can capture accelerated hyperscale and enterprise data‑center spending. Read More.

Zacks also lists Vertiv among profitable AI‑related stocks, reinforcing the narrative that VRT can capture accelerated hyperscale and enterprise data‑center spending. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: General investor‑attention/writeups (watchlists and scans) are increasing VRT’s visibility — this can boost volume and volatility but doesn’t change fundamentals by itself. Read More.

General investor‑attention/writeups (watchlists and scans) are increasing VRT’s visibility — this can boost volume and volatility but doesn’t change fundamentals by itself. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Material insider selling disclosed Feb. 26–27: Chairman David Cote (40,000 shares at ~$255.29), Director Roger Fradin (two filings totaling ~203k shares at ~\$252–\$253 avg), Director Jan Van Dokkum (38,647 shares at ~$254.87), EVP Anders Karlborg (30,487 shares at ~$246.92), and Director Steven Reinemund (two sales totaling 100k shares at ~$253.95). These transactions cut many insiders’ holdings by ~45%–72% and total tens of millions of dollars; could be viewed as a negative signal or increase near‑term supply. SEC filings: Cote Read More., Fradin Read More., Van Dokkum Read More., Karlborg Read More., Reinemund Read More.

Vertiv Price Performance

VRT opened at $257.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.85. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $264.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.02.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 13.03%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.970-6.070 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRT shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $200.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.28.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman David M. Cote sold 40,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total value of $10,211,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 22,258 shares in the company, valued at $5,682,244.82. This trade represents a 64.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anders Karlborg sold 30,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total value of $7,527,850.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 34,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,579,482.32. This represents a 46.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 412,467 shares of company stock valued at $104,381,911 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv

(Free Report)

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.