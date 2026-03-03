Teladoc Health, Inc. $TDOC Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,910,950 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 891,732 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Teladoc Health worth $169,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 189.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,619,391 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,518,000 after buying an additional 1,059,458 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 212,933 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 39,956 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at $5,040,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 15.0% during the second quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 575,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,008,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,150,197 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,153,000 after buying an additional 84,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $5.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $922.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.19. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $9.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $642.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.33 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 7.92%.Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. Teladoc Health has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.450–0.350 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at -1.100–0.700 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TDOC. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Teladoc Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.80.

Insider Activity at Teladoc Health

In related news, CEO Charles Divita III sold 17,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $130,762.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 201,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,904.68. This represents a 7.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fernando M. Rodrigues sold 4,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total value of $31,483.32. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health



Teladoc Health, Inc is a leading global provider of virtual healthcare services, offering on-demand medical consultations via phone, video, and mobile app platforms. The company connects patients with licensed physicians and specialists for non-emergency medical issues, mental health support, dermatology, and chronic condition management. By leveraging digital technologies and data analytics, Teladoc aims to enhance accessibility, reduce healthcare costs, and improve patient outcomes through personalized care plans and remote monitoring.

Teladoc’s service portfolio includes general medical visits, behavioral health sessions, expert medical services for complex cases, and wellness programs designed to support chronic disease management such as diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease.

