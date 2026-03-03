Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ Stock Holdings Lifted by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,085 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $13,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 85.2% in the third quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1,217.5% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of BATS:COWZ opened at $64.80 on Tuesday. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $46.64 and a 1 year high of $64.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

