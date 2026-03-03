Diageo plc $DEO Position Lessened by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,602 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Diageo were worth $5,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DEO. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 3,885.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 94.7% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 76.5% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DEO. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research downgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, November 28th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

Diageo Price Performance

NYSE DEO opened at $86.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.22. Diageo plc has a one year low of $84.52 and a one year high of $116.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc is a global producer, marketer and distributor of alcoholic beverages, headquartered in London, England. The company was created through the 1997 merger of Guinness plc and Grand Metropolitan plc and is publicly traded on multiple exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange. Diageo operates a worldwide business, selling products in a broad range of markets across the Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia and Latin America.

Diageo’s core activities cover the production, marketing and sale of a diverse portfolio of spirits, beer and liqueurs.

