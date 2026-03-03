Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $385.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.18 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 12.66%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share.

Penumbra Stock Performance

Shares of PEN stock opened at $342.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.81. Penumbra has a 1-year low of $221.26 and a 1-year high of $362.41. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.13, for a total transaction of $90,039.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 63,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,159,098.68. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.64, for a total transaction of $58,151.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,573,027.20. This represents a 2.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,672 shares of company stock valued at $4,838,284. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penumbra

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Penumbra by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in Penumbra in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $374.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Penumbra from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $374.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 15th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $374.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $361.69.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc is a global healthcare company specializing in the development and manufacture of innovative medical devices that address neurovascular and peripheral vascular conditions. The company focuses on products designed to improve patient outcomes in acute ischemic stroke, aneurysm treatment and peripheral thrombectomy. Penumbra’s technologies are used by interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons and interventional cardiologists in hospitals and clinics around the world.

At the core of Penumbra’s portfolio is its mechanical thrombectomy platform, which includes aspiration catheters and accessory devices engineered to remove blood clots in acute stroke cases.

