Vanguard Group Inc. Has $172.81 Million Position in National HealthCare Co. $NHC

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,422,197 shares of the company's stock after selling 19,005 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of National HealthCare worth $172,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in National HealthCare during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 219.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in National HealthCare by 18.3% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 3,508.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of National HealthCare during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other National HealthCare news, VP Timothy J. Shelly sold 2,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.42, for a total transaction of $342,136.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NHC opened at $171.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.80. National HealthCare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.14 and a fifty-two week high of $173.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.09.

National HealthCare Corporation (NYSE: NHC) is a diversified provider of senior health care and related services, headquartered in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Established in 1971, the company operates a network of post-acute and long-term care facilities, including skilled nursing centers, assisted living communities, independent living residences, and memory care units. In addition to its brick-and-mortar operations, the company offers home health, hospice, and rehabilitation services, aiming to support aging individuals at every stage of care.

The company’s skilled nursing facilities deliver 24-hour nursing services, therapy programs, and customized care plans designed to enhance patient recovery and quality of life.

