First Eagle Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Kinross Gold Corporation $KGC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,115,560 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,709,593 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.84% of Kinross Gold worth $251,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the third quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,467 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 63.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KGC stock opened at $36.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.73. Kinross Gold Corporation has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $39.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.44.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.12. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinross Gold Corporation will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KGC shares. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $54.00 target price on Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group set a $43.00 price objective on Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.81.

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) is a Toronto-based precious metals mining company primarily focused on the exploration, development and production of gold, with silver recovered as a by-product at some operations. The company’s activities span the full mining lifecycle, including discovery and resource delineation, mine construction and operation, ore processing, and eventual site reclamation and closure. Kinross sells refined gold produced at its processing facilities and manages associated logistics and processing arrangements to deliver metal to market.

Kinross operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects across multiple regions, with a significant presence in the Americas and West Africa.

