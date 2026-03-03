Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Veris Residential, Inc. $VRE

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,850,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,038 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 12.68% of Veris Residential worth $180,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Veris Residential by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,374,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,091,000 after acquiring an additional 501,725 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc raised its stake in shares of Veris Residential by 13.8% during the third quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 27,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Veris Residential by 36.6% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 18,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Veris Residential by 14.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 316,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 40,212 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veris Residential during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,110,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VRE opened at $18.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. Veris Residential, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.69 and a twelve month high of $18.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.26.

Veris Residential ( NYSE:VRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $71.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.85 million. Veris Residential had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 5.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veris Residential, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Veris Residential in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Veris Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

Veris Residential, Inc (NYSE: VRE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on the acquisition, development, ownership and management of high-quality, Class A multifamily residential communities. As a pure-play residential REIT, Veris Residential offers a range of apartment homes designed to appeal to both urban and suburban renters seeking modern living spaces enhanced with amenities and services.

The company’s portfolio consists of contemporary apartment buildings that feature studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans.

