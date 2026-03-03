Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 8,110,923 shares, a growth of 52.4% from the January 29th total of 5,320,833 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,702,662 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 3,702,662 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos acquired 2,600 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.21 per share, for a total transaction of $36,946.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 21,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,841.83. The trade was a 13.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott Bluestein bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.35 per share, with a total value of $100,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 2,516,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,110,038.65. This trade represents a 0.28% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders bought 113,965 shares of company stock worth $1,704,541 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 173.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the third quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HTGC opened at $14.58 on Tuesday. Hercules Capital has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $21.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 63.80%.The firm had revenue of $133.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hercules Capital will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.43%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HTGC shares. Capital One Financial set a $19.75 price objective on Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, December 15th. Lucid Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Hercules Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a specialty finance company organized as a business development company (BDC) that provides tailored debt financing solutions to high‐growth companies. Through its external management structure, Hercules Capital extends senior secured loans, subordinated debt and growth capital designed to support research and development, expansion initiatives and working capital needs. The firm primarily partners with venture capital and private equity sponsors to finance innovative enterprises across various developmental stages.

The company’s investment portfolio is concentrated in technology, life sciences and sustainable and renewable technology sectors, reflecting its focus on industries with strong growth prospects and recurring capital requirements.

