Scout24 SE (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Scout24 SE (OTCMKTS:SCOTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 21,079 shares, an increase of 51.5% from the January 29th total of 13,911 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,614 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SCOTF shares. Morgan Stanley raised Scout24 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised Scout24 to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Scout24 in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Scout24 to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scout24 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

OTCMKTS SCOTF opened at $115.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.99. Scout24 has a 12 month low of $115.36 and a 12 month high of $141.53.

Scout24 declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Scout24 AG is a Germany-based operator of digital marketplaces specializing in real estate and automotive sectors. Headquartered in Munich, the company’s flagship platforms include ImmobilienScout24, a leading online property portal in Germany and Austria, and AutoScout24, one of Europe’s largest online marketplaces for new and used vehicles. These platforms connect private individuals, brokers and dealers with prospective buyers through searchable listings, digital marketing tools and ancillary services such as valuation modules and financing calculators.

Founded in 1998 as ImmobilienScout GmbH and rebranded to Scout24 AG in 2004, the company has expanded its footprint to serve multiple European markets.

