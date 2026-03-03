Hutchinson Capital Management CA Buys 14,112 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF $DFAU

Hutchinson Capital Management CA raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 258,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,112 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises 2.0% of Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $11,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 297.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $139,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5,595.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $195,000.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA DFAU opened at $47.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.56 and its 200-day moving average is $46.40. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $33.06 and a 12-month high of $48.36. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.